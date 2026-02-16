Days of Our Lives has been making some controversial casting decisions lately. Be it Billy Flynn’s exit as Chad and Connor Floyd’s casting as the replacement or the latest news about four key characters being removed from the show, fans are not happy with the way things are panning out.

Key characters are not being kept onscreen for long, and the audience is not happy with how the legacy characters are not being shown front and center. Here’s which characters and actors will be seen onscreen this week and which will be making their exit from the soap opera. Read on for more.

Days Of Our Lives: Characters Exiting & Being Featured This Week On The Show

First up, there’s Stacy Haiduk, who will be seen as both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks this week. On the other hand, Ivan G’vera is back as Ivan. He will be seen with Dimitri and Leo. Meanwhile, Maggie Carney has returned as Rita and will be featured in the scene where EJ questions her about Cat.

Alice Halsey is on once again as Rachel Black while her parents try to find a middle ground regarding her. Melissa Reeves and Matthew Ashford will be featured as Jennifer and Jack. Autumn Gendron and Cary Christopher will also be featured onscreen as Chad’s kids, Charlotte and Thomas, again.

Sadly, this will also be the last time both of them will be featured on the hit show, as Autumn and Cary are leaving and will be recast in the episode that airs in April. February 17 will be their last episode, and they will be joined by Billy Flynn, who has played their father, Chad DiMera, for many years now.

All three of their characters will leave Salem together and will return in April when they will be played by new actors. To add to the list of exits, there is Michael Roark, who joined the show as Jeremy Horton last year. It seems his part in the show was limited, and he will be the last featured quite soon.

In other news, last month it was also revealed that four actors were let go from the daytime drama. Carson Boatman, who plays Johnny Dimera, Raven Bowens, who essays Chanel Dupree, Leo Howard, who portrays Tate Black, and Ashley Puzemis, who has played Holly Jonas, have exited.

