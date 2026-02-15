Days of Our Lives has been making some major casting changes over the last couple of months. In March 2025, it was announced that Billy Flynn, who played Chad DiMera, was leaving the soap opera. Soon after, the actor joined The Young and the Restless as the recast of Cane Ashby.

Since the taping of Days of Our Lives happens months in advance, even after Billy’s exit, he kept starring as Chad onscreen for almost a year. But now the episodes he taped prior to exiting are set to come to an end, and here’s when his last episode will air. And there’s news about more exits.

Days Of Our Lives: Chad DiMera’s Farewell Date Revealed As More Stars Exit Salem

Billy Flynn’s last episode as Chad DiMera will air on February 17, 2026, on Peacock. The character is all set to leave Salem, Illinois, and joining him are his kids, Thomas and Charlotte. Also joining him in exiting the show are the child actors who play the kids, Cary Christopher and Autumn Gendron.

Billy first joined Days of Our Lives as Chad back in September 2014. On the other hand, Cary has been playing Thomas DiMera since May 2020. And then lastly, Autumn joined the daytime drama as Charlotte DiMera back in December 2021. And now all three of them are bidding the soap goodbye.

Chad has been recast with Conner Floyd. The actor exited The Young and the Restless, where he portrayed Chance Chancellor since November 2021. Now, he will be taking over the role of Chad DiMera from Billy, and his first episode will air on April 21, 2026, with Chad’s kids being recast.

Meanwhile, Billy joined The Young and the Restless as Cane in June 2025, right after his exit from Days of Our Lives. Fans will miss the actor onscreen but wish him the best as he carves a place for himself in the hearts of the fans of The Young and the Restless over the last couple of months.

This isn’t a sole major cast shakeup for Days of Our Lives. Last month, it was also revealed that the soap opera fired four of its beloved characters. Carson Boatman, who played Johnny; Raven Bowens, who played Chanel; Ashley Puzemis, who played Holly; and Leo Howard, who played Tate, exited the show.

