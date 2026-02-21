It’s time for some more drama, entertainment, and chaos when The Valley returns with its third season. With the changing dynamics, things are about to get heated. Season three of The Valley premieres on April 1, 2026, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Here’s which storylines to expect out of the new season.

The Valley Season 3: Storylines To Expect From The Cast

Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez have their hands full with their four kids and are busy navigating their recent move, family, friendships, and social life. But is trouble brewing in their marriage? Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute recently became parents to their daughter and are trying to process it.

With their newfound responsibilities, their social life has taken a hit, and so has their romance. When loyalties are questioned and their engagement faces cracks, how will they deal with it? Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna are on a fertility journey while they try to rebuild trust in the friend group.

When injuries cause chaos in their lives, the stress and tension take a big hike. Brittany Cartwright is soaking in her single-mother lifestyle after a long while of dealing with her toxic former husband. Her decision to get back into dating also raises questions, as her friends wonder whether she is moving too fast.

Jasmine Goode is newly engaged and actively involved in her wedding planning. But changing group dynamics and bonds lead her to question who exactly her friends really are. Jesse Lally is happy with his girlfriend, but co-parenting with his former wife leads to issues in finding closure.

Michelle Saniei is enjoying her single life and has started a new chapter of her life. And while she is looking forward to moving on, the presence of her former husband and his girlfriend does not sit well with her. Especially amidst co-parenting and dealing with her own mother’s heartbreaking loss.

Zack Wickham may have moved in with his partner, but when the two find out how different their non-negotiables are, the issues begin to pile up. Lala Kent is focused on her daughter and moving on from her toxic past. She is known for having opinions, but mental health is a topic she struggles with.

Tom Schwartz wants to find his endgame and is open to trying romance with people in the group. But when the validity of the relationship and his choices are questioned, plenty of friction finds its way between him and the friend group. Will he be able to navigate the mess and find his soulmate?

