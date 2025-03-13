Season 2 of The Valley is here, and fans are excited to see the changing dynamics of the group as the couples navigate separations, divorces, new parenthood, and lots more. There are also Vanderpump Rules appearances to look forward to for fans of the popular show. Here are the storylines the audience can expect from the upcoming edition of Bravo’s reality series.

The Valley Season 2: What Storylines To Expect

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after 10 years of their marriage. This left him at an emotional crossroads and he decided to seek professional help after his loved ones encouraged him for it. Jax enters a mental health facility and attempts to fix his anger. Brittany, on the other hand, is trying to rediscover herself as she tries not to forgive and forget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Cartwright 💛 (@brittany)

She is also adjusting to her life as a single mother while prioritizing herself. But when her friendship with Zack and Kristen are put to the test, she just reaches her breaking point. Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick have a new home together and are trying for a baby. Luke also has another aim: to fix their relationship with the friend circle and make it a lot more permanent.

Danny and Nia Booko already have three kids, and they are looking for a new home for their growing family. This season, Nia’s allies in the group dwindle while Danny is confronted with accusations as their marriage is questioned by the group. Jason and Janet Caperna are new parents and are adjusting to life but are also holding their friends accountable for things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sanchez (@realniasanchez)

When commitment allegations and long-standing friendships are put at risk, how will they wade through this? Jasmine Goode is busy focusing on her relationship with Melissa Carelli. When she is accused of spreading rumors about Jason, and there’s resentments with Danny, how will she deal with it?

Jesse Lally and Michelle are going through a divorce while being cordial.

Their daughter is their priority when doubts about her loyalty towards him during their marriage arise, he cannot help but lose his peace. Michelle has a lot on her plate with her divorce from Jesse, co-parenting their daughter as well as her mother’s cancer diagnosis. She also has a new romance with Aaron Nosler which is embroiled in controversies and accusations.

Lastly, Zack Wickham is there for Brittany as she deals with her split from Jax. But when his relationship with Benji Quach gets serious, how will he deal with it? Will his attempt to prioritize self-growth be challenged by the group? How will he deal with it? Will all the drama ruin the friendships so closely formed over time? Season 2 of The Valley airs on April 15, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Elizabeth Caperna (@janet)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last of Us Part II: Controversial Sequel’s HBO Adaptation Expands Into Multiple Seasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News