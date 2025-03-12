The Valley is back with its second season and it promises a lot more drama and fun. The trailer for the upcoming edition features drinks, accusations, questions, tears, cheating and lots of swearing. The season also promises guest appearances from some original Vanderpump Rules cast members.

The main cast members are returning for even more drama and are joined by their significant others who join in the “friend of” roles. Here’s everything we know about the second season of The Valley including its premiere date and cast as well as what fans of the spinoff reality series can expect from it.

The Valley Season 2: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 2 of The Valley premieres on Bravo on April 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Each new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The first season is fully available to watch on the platform for those who want a refresher or want to dive in before the second season starts airing weekly.

The cast of season 2 features Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jesse Lally, Jasmine Goode, Michelle Saniei, Jax Taylor and Zack Wickham. To add to it, Melissa Carelli, Aaron Nosler and Benji Quach will be featured as friends. They are the partners of Jasmine, Michelle, and Zack, respectively.

Vanderpump Rules alums Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies will make guest appearances. For the unversed, The Valley is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules itself which explains the connections of the cast members with each other and Vanderpump Rules stars across years.

The Valley Season 2: What To Expect

As for what to expect from the upcoming edition, the official synopsis of the show says, “After a rollercoaster first season, things pick up where they left off.” It further continues, “Chaos ensues as the group deals with the fallout of long-term relationships dissolving, the rumor mill continuing to run and friendships fracturing, possibly beyond repair,” promising a fun edition.

Bravo’s Lineup of Their Hit Reality Shows

Apart from The Valley, Bravo has a lot of reality shows planned and slated for release. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is about to conclude its new season while the Orange County edition is currently filming its 19th season. Vanderpump Rules is expected to start filming its first rebooted edition. Summer House is currently airing its 9th edition on the network.

The New York City edition of The Real Housewives franchise is currently being casted. Potomac is expected to start filming soon. The Atlanta edition recently premiered its brand new season with a major cast shakeup.

Your friendly neighbors are back in town… #TheValley returns April 15th! 🏡 pic.twitter.com/QXtqLhV48M — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 11, 2025

