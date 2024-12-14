Bravo is known for its reality shows, and with the popularity of most of its series, spinoffs are natural products. The Valley is a spinoff of the popular reality series Vanderpump Rules and follows five couples on their journeys. It was first introduced as a show where the cast “traded bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in The Valley,” the rest is history.

The first season premiered in March 2024 and was widely accepted by the audience. The show’s success led to its renewal, and another season was streamlined into production. Here’s everything we know about the second season, including returning cast members, guest appearances, and more.

The Valley: Which Cast Members Are Returning For Season 2?

Much to the delight of fans, all of the season one cast members are back. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Luke Broderick, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Jasmine Goode as well as Zack Wickham are returning for season 2.

Who Will Be Making Guest Appearances On The Valley Season 2?

Melissa Marie is expected to continue appearing in season 2. Meanwhile, a few original cast members of Vanderpump Rules were also spotted filming for season 2. Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz have been confirmed to have guest appearances in the second edition.

For the unversed, Kent and Shay were also featured in the first season, even though they only had brief appearances. With Vanderpump Rules undergoing a reboot, none of the original cast will be returning. Thus, it won’t be surprising if some appear consistently on The Valley shortly. Beyond their season 2 guest appearances, nothing has been confirmed by the Vanderpump Rules stars.

Where To Watch And Stream The Valley?

The Valley airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock. The twelve episodes of the first season are available on the platforms. Season 2 is expected to be released in 2025, but the network must provide a precise date. Jesse Lally recently told US Weekly, “If season 1 were one of the best reality TV shows, season 2 would blow it out of the water.”

He added, “Literally everyone stepped up to the plate.” Lally said that during season one, he knew exactly what the arc of the storyline would be, but this time, he had no clue. “I’m filming all day, every day, for season two,” he divulged about the upcoming edition.

The Valley: What Is The Bravo Reality Show About?

For the uninitiated, The Valley revolves around friends who are done with the young and wild years of their lives and dealing with the reality of adulthood, family, and parenting in the San Fernando Valley. The show has featured romance, children, divorces, separations, and more. Check out the TV and Hollywood News sections on Koimoi for such updates.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: ‘Toy Boy’ Star José De La Torre Dies At 37 After Battle With Mysterious Illness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News