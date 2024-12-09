With none of the original cast members returning for the upcoming 12th season, the audience is emotional about the 11-season and 12-year journey the cast took together. But while their voyage on Vanderpump Rules is over, it’s not the end of their reality television career.

Some OGs make a few appearances on The Valley 2. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Will The Vanderpump Rules OGs Feature In The Valley Season 2?

The Valley is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, so it’s only natural for a few stars of the latter to pop up on the reality series every now and then. It premiered in March this year, and season 2 recently wrapped up filming. With the edition in post-production, there’s news about what to expect from it, and there’s good news for the Vanderpump Rules fans.

Former cast members Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Schwartz have been confirmed to have filmed for The Valley season 2. The series focuses on Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute, but some known Vanderpump faces are always welcome in The Valley.

Lala Kent’s Experience On The Valley Season 2

Meanwhile, a source told US Weekly that it feels natural for Lala Kent to be around the cast and crew of The Valley. They added, “It’s not forced. She’s naturally around them all the time.” The insider revealed that most of the Vanderpump and The Valley Cast are friends. In addition, their kids hang out with one another a lot of the time.

“She enjoys hanging out with them,” the source said, talking about Kent’s dynamic with the members of The Valley. More concrete details about the Vanderpump OGs are kept under wraps, so it’s unclear how much they will feature in the spinoff. Regardless, fans can tune in and expect to see familiar faces in this similar but different world of The Valley.

Impact Of Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Reboot

On the other hand, Vanderpump Rules was announced to be undergoing a reboot. The news came as a disappointment to fans, though it wasn’t quite unexpected. The group’s dynamic had become very broken, and most of the members did not want to interact with each other anymore.

Apart from the sad audience, some cast members were also emotional about the long journey’s end. Several of them, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, posted farewell messages on their social media, reminiscing about their journey from the beginning of the show until the end. Lisa Vanderpump also revealed that she was sad to see them all go.

Regardless, she pointed out that it was a chapter, and another one starting in the upcoming season will begin production in 2025 with an all-new cast.

