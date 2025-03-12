The drama in Salem is no less than that of the other daytime dramas. The previous episode saw EJ taunting Rafe and Jada after they confronted him for answers. Meanwhile, Shawn confided in JJ about his feelings for Jada, Gabi exposed Belle to Paulina, while Brady and Ava had an argument.

The drama is still ongoing and the next episode will shed light on some of the other characters. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 12, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the soap opera and get involved in the world of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 12, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Joy making an announcement to Alex and Stephanie. The moment Stephanie heard Sarah ordering a pregnancy test for Joy at the hospital, she couldn’t believe it. She wanted to share the news with Alex but refrained after Kayla warned her. Also, Alex and Joy are now going to be working at Titan. Now she has surprising news for them.

Is she going to reveal that she is actually pregnant? Or does it have to do with her new job? How will they react to the news she is set to drop on the two? On the other hand, Sarah confesses her worries to Maggie. She is worried that if Xander finds out about the fake letter, his reaction would not be something she would be able to tolerate. What does she say to Maggie?

Is she going to confide in her about the same? Or does she have some other issue she needs to discuss? Meanwhile, Xander and Philip go over their plans for DiMera. Is this team going to turn out successful or will their goals fall flat in the face of adversities and obstacles down the line? Will their takeover be unstoppable? Or will the truth come to light before that?

The drama between EJ, Rafe and Jada is bubbling over. Even Gabi tried to avenge his brother by having EJ at gunpoint. Will the truth about the Rafe and Arnold switch finally come out? Or will EJ manage to keep his plots a secret yet again? Now that most of Rafe’s memories are back, what’s next for him? Will Jada reject Shawn and leave him for the actual Rafe or not?

On the other hand, Chad and Cat grow closer. Will their romance take off or succumb to troubles? Lastly, Javi makes a suggestion to Leo. What could he be advising him? Will he listen? Stay tuned for more details about the episodes of Days of our Lives which streams exclusively on Peacock.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last of Us Part II: Controversial Sequel’s HBO Adaptation Expands Into Multiple Seasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News