Salem has been the main center of all the drama featuring Rafe, Arnold, EJ, Gabi, Jade and the others. In the past episode Kristen feared the worst while Rachel Blake threatened Ava. On the other hand, Rafe demanded a few answers from EJ and Holly berated Melinda for her recent behavior.

The drama continues today as taunts and exposes take the stage. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 11, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama which used to air on NBC but shifted to the popular streaming platform in 2022.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 11, 2025

The episode features EJ taunting Rafe and Jada. Now that most of Rafe’s memories were back, he confronted EJ and asked him for answers about what happened. He claimed that he had nothing to do with what happened but Rafe knows that is not true and neither does Jada. EJ goes on a new tangent and starts taunting the two about it while playing mind games.

How will they react when he keeps trying to poke them? Will Rafe lose his cool or will EJ back off after a warning? What exactly is in store for the two men as well as Jada? How long will it be till Rafe finds out the truth about what happened behind his back as well as EJ’s involvement in the mess.

Up next, Shawn confides in JJ. After Jada found out that Rafe was not actually Rafe but an imposter, she tried to move on with Shawn and they got intimate. While it’s unsure if Jada cares about Shawn or only wanted a fling, Shawn hasn’t really been able to keep her off his mind all this while.

Has he started to have real feelings for Jada? When he confides in JJ, is it about his time with Jada? What advice will he receive in return? To add to it, the real Rafe is back and Jada is with him as they confront EJ for some answers. What exactly does this mean for Shawn? Will he be heartbroken?

Meanwhile, Gabi exposes Belle to Paulina. Gabi has had enough and is tired of the whole Rafe imposter situation. She even attempted to threaten EJ with a gun but JJ came in and told her that the real Rafe is back. When Gabi exposes Belle to Paulina, what will this lead to? Is she blaming her for having a fling EJ? How exactly will Paulina react to what Gabi has to say?

Lastly, Brady and Ava argue. He knows that Rachel Blake tried to kill Ava. Then why is he arguing with her? What happened that led them to fight with each other instead of supporting one another? Did Rachel’s blackmail work or will Ava stay strong and refuse to let her romance with Brady be ruined?

