Tired of seeing things happening around her, Gabi has decided to take matters into her own hands in Days of Our Lives. When she confronts EJ DiMera, her former fling, things are about to go down, especially since she showed up with a gun. She knows his involvement in the Rafe and Arnold imposter game.

Gabi plans to take revenge for abducting her brother and switching him with his lookalike, Arnold. Cherie Jimenez, who plays the role of Gabi, sheds some light on this explosive storyline and how Gabi’s drastic steps will affect the characters’ dynamics and Salem’s town.

Days Of Our Lives: Cherie Jimenez Opens Up About Gabi’s Revenge

Cherie spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the storyline and shared her thoughts, teasing what fans can expect from the brewing drama. She said that when Gabi realized everything was a lie and an impostor took Rafe’s place, nobody could have stopped her. “It brings out some fire, some anger,” she expressed about Gabi’s emotional turmoil.

“This situation just sends her over the edge and really has her spiral into revenge mode,” Cherie said and added, “Her showing up at his house with a gun is going to create chaos,” which will “spiral into a set of circumstances and it’s going to create a situation where Gabi’s going to be put in a really interesting position,” teasing the consequences of the Gabi and EJ drama.

“EJ has to pay for what he’s done because everything is going to seem as if it’s being swept under the rug and going back to life as usual, and Gabi doesn’t understand why that’s the case,” the soap star explained and felt that this situation is also very personal to her since Rafe is her brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days of our Lives (@dayspeacock)

Cherie Jimenez On Gun Safety During Days Of Our Lives Filming

As for safety while filming scenes involving guns, the Days of Our Lives crew keeps everything in mind. “Anytime a gun appears, they make sure that every person in the scene, whether they’re holding it or not, sees that the barrel is empty,” Cherie revealed about working conditions.

She stated, “I always get well acquainted, as well, when I have to work with a gun to make sure that I’m holding it correctly. I don’t want to be holding it recklessly.” Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives on Peacock to discover what will happen in this storyline and the others in the daytime drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days of our Lives (@dayspeacock)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani Crashes Nicole’s Interview, Vernon Gets Wind Of Martin’s Next Move

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News