2025 proved to be an exciting year for Netflix, offering a diverse slate of series that catered to different kinds of viewers. From the hard-hitting drama Adolescence to the visually stunning crime thriller Untamed, the streamer delivered both fresh originals and returning favorites like Stranger Things Season 5 and Squid Game Season 3, which kept audiences hooked throughout the year.

And the momentum shows no signs of slowing. 2026 is already shaping up to be another big year for the platform, with highly anticipated releases such as One Piece Season 2 and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen set to be launched in the weeks ahead.

Among the titles that have already debuted is the third installment of Shawn Ryan’s action-thriller series, The Night Agent. Now streaming on Netflix, Season 3 has already been rated by several critics. But how has The Night Agent Season 3 performed on Rotten Tomatoes, and does it surpass the first two seasons? Here’s a closer look.

The Night Agent Season 3 vs. Seasons 1 & 2 – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

The third installment of The Night Agent holds a critics’ score of 82% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, here is how the first two seasons fared with critics:

The Night Agent Season 1 (2023): 75% The Night Agent Season 2 (2025): 86%

Season 3’s 82% score places it comfortably above the debut season, indicating that the series continues to enjoy solid critical feedback. However, it falls short of Season 2’s stronger 86% rating, suggesting the latest chapter, while well-received, hasn’t quite matched the franchise’s peak critical response. That said, the score could still fluctuate as more reviews are added in the coming days.

Must-Watch Shows On Netflix If You Liked The Night Agent

If you enjoy high-stakes thrillers like The Night Agent, these five series streaming on Netflix deserve a spot on your watchlist:

Fauda (2015): 100% RT Score Bodyguard (2018): 93% RT Score Black Doves (2024): 92% RT Score The Diplomat (2023): 92% RT Score The Recruit (2022): 77% RT Score

What’s The Night Agent Season 3 All About?

Gabriel Basso reprises his role as the relentless FBI agent Peter Sutherland in the third season of the action thriller series. The latest chapter features a globe-trotting mission where Peter pursues a rogue Treasury Department official who has fled the country with highly sensitive documents.

The Night Agent Season 3 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Hannah Montana: Where Are The Cast Members From Disney’s Hit Teen Sitcom Now – From Miley Cyrus To Emily Osment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News