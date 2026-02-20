In a historic first for the initiative, global pop icon and multiple Grammy Award winner Shakira will headline the Feeding India Concert 2026 in Mumbai and Delhi, marking the first time the concert to be held across multiple cities.

Shakira On Performing In India & The Occasion

After years of anticipation, the Colombian superstar Shakira returns to India, where fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience her electrifying live performances. Beyond entertainment, her participation is set to significantly amplify national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition.

Commenting on the announcement, Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it’s about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

More About The Feeding India Concert 2026 & How Shakira’s Presence Uplifts It

The landmark expansion reflects the growing momentum behind one of India’s most impactful music-for-change initiatives, which has united artists, philanthropists, changemakers, and citizens in the shared mission of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

Shakira, whose chart-topping anthems include Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, and the World Cup phenomenon Waka Waka, has made her one of the best-selling music artists of all time brings more than just star power to the stage.

The organization addresses hunger and malnutrition through a comprehensive approach: supporting large-scale systemic interventions with government, providing direct meal support to low-income, government, and non-government schools, and mobilizing a youth-led volunteer movement that raises awareness and drives action across communities.

The Feeding India Concert Venues & Dates:

April 10, 2026: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai April 15, 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Opening acts will be announced in the coming weeks via the feedingindia and districtupdates’ Instagram pages.

