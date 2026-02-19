Popular Hollywood star Chris Pratt’s latest film, the sci-fi thriller Mercy, hit the big screen on January 23, 2026. Despite boasting an intriguing, AI-centric high-concept premise, the film received an underwhelming response from several critics and currently holds a 24% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience reception has been stronger, with an 83% RT audience rating and a 6.2/10 user score on IMDb, indicating more favorable viewer feedback.

At the box office, Mercy struggled to maintain momentum, especially in the later weeks of its theatrical run, grossing $53.4 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo. For those who missed it in cinemas, there’s some good news about the film’s digital release. Read on to find out when and where you can watch the sci-fi thriller online in the U.S.

Mercy – Digital Release Date Update & Streaming Platform

Just 25 days after its theatrical debut, the Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer is now available in the U.S. from February 17, 2026, to rent or purchase on Prime Video via premium video-on-demand (PVOD). This gives audiences who missed the theatrical run an early chance to watch the sci-fi thriller at home. However, an official confirmation regarding its non-rental subscription streaming date and platform is still awaited.

Mercy: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the sci-fi thriller is set in the near future and follows a detective (Chris Pratt), who is accused of killing his wife. He is forced to stand trial before an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson). With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must challenge the machine he once championed before it delivers a final verdict.

Some Must-Watch Chris Pratt Movies & Series

If you’re a fan of the charismatic Hollywood star, here is a list of five Chris Pratt films and series worth checking out, along with where they’re currently streaming in the U.S.:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1-3 (2014-2023): Streaming on Disney+ The Terminal List (2022): Streaming on Prime Video Passengers (2016): Streaming on Prime Video (Rent) The Magnificent Seven (2016): Streaming on Prime Video (Rent) Jurassic World (2015): Streaming on Peacock

Mercy – Official Trailer

