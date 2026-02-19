Shia LaBeouf became one of Hollywood’s most popular young stars in the 2000s after the release of blockbuster franchise hits. The actor had the chance to work with some of the most celebrated directors of the time and received the right exposure to help his career take off. Even though he began his career in television, he quickly established himself as a relatable yet high-energy actor with his remarkable roles.

Over the years, LaBeouf has starred in numerous blockbusters. Here are his top five highest-grossing movies worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data.

5. I, Robot

Release Date : July 16, 2004

: July 16, 2004 Director: Alex Proyas

Alex Proyas IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Worldwide Gross : ~$353 Million

: ~$353 Million Streaming On: Hulu, Prime Video

This futuristic sci-fi thriller, released in 2004, explored society’s dependence on intelligent robots. In the plotline, LaBeouf played the tech-savvy assistant, Farber, who worked alongside the investigative team.

4. Transformers

Release Date : July 3, 2007

: July 3, 2007 Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Worldwide Gross : ~$709.7 Million

: ~$709.7 Million Streaming On: Paramount+

The movie was the first installment of the iconic Transformers live-action franchise. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its cutting-edge CGI and high-intensity combat scenes. Its worldwide gross was $709.7 million.

In the film, LaBeouf played Sam Witwicky, a teenager who unknowingly holds a key artefact related to the Transformers war. He delivered a magnificent performance, with epic comedic timing and on-screen authenticity, helping the audience connect with the larger-than-life robots.

3. Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull

Release Date : May 22, 2008

: May 22, 2008 Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Worldwide Gross : ~$786.6 Million

: ~$786.6 Million Streaming On: Disney+

This was the long-awaited installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. The film revived the classic adventure franchise for a new generation and grossed $786.6 million worldwide. Set during the Cold War, the plot follows a mysterious alien artefact known as the Crystal Skull. LaBeouf plays the character of Mutt Williams, a rebellious biker who joins Indiana Jones in an adventurous expedition. In the story, it was also revealed that he is the potential heir of Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford.

2. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Release Date : June 24, 2009

: June 24, 2009 Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb Rating : 6.0

: 6.0 Worldwide Gross : ~$836 Million

: ~$836 Million Streaming On: Paramount+

The movie is the second installment of the action-packed sci-fi Transformer franchise. The sequel expands into the Transformers mythology, diving into ancient Cybertronian history and delivering massive action sequences. The film was among the year’s highest-grossing films, with a global collection of $836 million.

Shia LaBeouf reprised the role of Sam Witwicky, and his character became the primary target of Decepticons after the Cybertronian symbols were imprinted in his mind. The actor skillfully balances the film’s momentum with humor and emotional stakes.

1. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Release Date : June 29, 2011

: June 29, 2011 Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Worldwide Gross : ~$1.12 Billion

: ~$1.12 Billion Streaming On: Paramount+

The movie is the third installment of the Transformers franchise, and it is Shia LaBeouf’s highest-grossing film to date. The film grossed $1.12 billion worldwide. The storyline centers on a secret Cybertronian spacecraft discovered on the moon, which ultimately leads to global war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

In the movie, LaBeouf plays Sam Witwicky, a young man struggling to find direction, who uncovers a conspiracy linked to the moon mission. His character offers an emotional link to the action-packed spectacle.

These movies have collectively grossed billions worldwide and have helped cement LaBeouf’s status as one of the most reliable stars in Hollywood. He was last seen in the films Salvable and Henry Johnson in 2025.

