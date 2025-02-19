“I didn’t bathe for four months,” Shia LaBeouf admitted to Dazed Digital, detailing his intense prep to play a World War II soldier. And that wasn’t all. He also pulled out a tooth, slashed his face, and spent hours watching horses die. While some saw the dedication, others saw disruption.

The cast and crew weren’t thrilled. According to The Daily Mail, Pitt and director David Ayer warned LaBeouf about his behavior. But he didn’t budge. His refusal to shower got so bad that he was reportedly moved to a different hotel, away from the rest of the cast. A source claimed LaBeouf was “trying to prove he was the most dedicated star” and isolated himself.

This wasn’t the first time LaBeouf’s acting methods made headlines. To prepare for Nymphomaniac, he revealed he sent explicit photos of himself to the production team—at their request, he insisted—and it took him just 20 minutes to snap and send them. The film ultimately used body doubles for the more explicit scenes, digitally inserting the actors’ faces.

Extreme commitment isn’t unheard of in Hollywood. Daniel Day-Lewis stayed in character as Christy Brown during My Left Foot. He didn’t leave his wheelchair and demanded to be fed. Idris Elba spent a night in Nelson Mandela’s jail cell before playing the leader in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. Matthew McConaughey dropped nearly 50lbs for Dallas Buyers Club. But where’s the line between dedication and disruption?

Reddit users had a theory. “People would be gushing because Daniel Day-Lewis is an amazing actor,” one wrote. “LaBeouf’s been going downhill since Even Stevens.” Unlike his Oscar-winning counterparts, LaBeouf’s extreme methods often overshadowed his performances.

Despite his talent, LaBeouf’s reputation remained solid. The Fury saga wasn’t just about method acting and how far is too far. Pitt, a seasoned actor, clearly thought LaBeouf had crossed that line. And if Brad Pitt believes you’ve gone too far? Maybe it’s time to rethink the approach.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camille Vasquez Refused To Work With Kanye West: “It Was About Principle, Not Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News