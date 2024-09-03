Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf’s chemistry brought extra spice in the Transformers movie. When two actors work in close proximity, sometimes sparks fly, and they end up dating each other. Megan and Shia were young when they did the first Transformers movie in 2007, and the actor once hinted at an alleged romantic relationship between him and Megan in an interview. Scroll below for the deets.

Megan played Mikaela Banes, a classmate and love interest of Shia’s character Sam Witwicky. Fox reprised her role in the sequel, which came out in 2009, but owing to her controversial remarks about director Michael Bay, she reportedly quit the franchise.

According to the NYPost report, Shia LaBeouf was asked whether he had ever hooked up with Megan Fox while filming Transformers in an interview with Details magazine. The report stated that Shia admitted to having a fling with Fox before playing around for a while. Shia explained, “Look, you’re on the set for six months with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them.”

Shia LaBeouf also opened up about his crackling chemistry with Megan Fox and hinted that it was because of their time together. The Transformers actor said, “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation.” He added, “But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry on screen.”

Meanwhile, Megan Fox was in an on-off relationship with Brian Austin Green, and her alleged fling with Shia must have happened somewhere in between. She later married Green and had two kids with him. Green and Fox parted ways after years of togetherness. She is currently dating the music sensation Machine Gun Kelly.

For the unversed, according to the US Magazine, Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox had an on-set romance and the latter opened up about it in 2018. She said, “I love him. I’ve never been really private about that.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien Romulus Box Office (China): Creates History By Surpassing Its Domestic Total, That Too By A Significant Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News