David Thewlis is back with a new show, and this time he means business. The show is Dirty Business, a docudrama series written and directed by Joseph Bullman for Channel 4, a British public broadcast channel. Viewers are appreciating the story, and many find it similar to a particular incident from the 90s. Let’s find out if Dirty Business is indeed based on a true story.

Is Dirty Business Based On A True Story?

The series, while based on true stories, is not a complete representation of actual events. According to The Sun, the series tells a true story, but several elements have been dramatised for an engaging effect. The series borrows its inspiration from the group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution (WASP), which was created by the real-life protagonists. An eight-year-old girl also lost her life after contracting an E.coli infection that came from the same infected river water, according to Radio Times. The show also follows a few more real stories that show how the industrial malpractice left a lasting and irreparable damage on people’s lives.

Dirty Business: Plot & Storyline

Dirty Business is a three-part show that tells the story of two men from Oxfordshire who begin investigating why fish are dying in their local river. The two men are David Thewlis’ character, Ashley Smith, a former police detective, and Jason Watkins’ character, Peter Hammond, a Professor of Computational Biology. They begin investigating the water in the Windrush River and soon uncover a series of incidents in which industrial sewage was dumped into it.

The duo finds help in Mickey (played by Asim Chaudhry), who works at a sewage treatment facility and helps them with pivotal information to build their case. The limited series definitely gets the atmospheric ambience right and has the makings of a gripping watch.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17: Premiere Date, Cast & Everything We Know About The New Edition Of The Bravo Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News