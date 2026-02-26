Recently released, The Bluff has quickly become one of the most talked-about OTT arrivals of 2026. The film is directed by esteemed director Frank E. Flowers, and the swashbuckling action thriller features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. While the fans are enjoying the Caribbean-set pirate theme, the film is also gaining a spotlight for the rumored salaries of the cast. In particular, the ‘desi diva’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sparked a major buzz online with her rumored massive paycheck.

The Bluff – Cast Salaries

Although official salaries have not been publicly confirmed, several trade reports and entertainment portals have shared estimated earnings for the main cast. Here’s a closer look at the reported fees of the cast of The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gorgeous actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has presently become the center of attraction for her latest flick, The Bluff. Her fans were eagerly waiting for the release since the action-packed trailer was released a few days back. However, the biggest question making rounds on the internet is the amount charged by the actress and other cast members for the project.

According to a report by Bollywood Shaadis, the Citadel star has apparently charged $7.15-$7.20 million (approximately Rs. 65–66 crore) for her role in The Bluff. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, a former pirate who is forced to confront her past to protect her family. She is also one of the producers of the movie, which further adds to the earnings from the project.

The makers and Amazon MGM Studios have not officially confirmed the salary figures; hence, the widely circulating numbers are solely industry estimates. However, if the rumored amount is correct, then it would make her one of the highest-paid Indian actors working in international projects.

Karl Urban

The Boys fame Karl Urban plays the character of Captain Connor in the film, and he reportedly charged around $2–3 million for The Bluff. He is believed to be the second-highest-paid cast member.

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays the character of T.H. Bodden in The Bluff. His character plays a pivotal part in the film’s narrative. The actor has reportedly received a paycheck of around $500K – $1 million for the action-adventure thriller film.

Safia Oakley-Green

Safia Oakley-Green is reported to have earned in the range of $500K for her portrayal of Elizabeth Bodden in The Bluff. Her character adds an emotional dimension to the story.

What’s The Bluff All About?

The plot of the movie is set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, and it follows the life of a former pirate, who must return to her violent past when danger lurks for her family. The film is an immaculate blend of action, adventure, and emotions, marking Priyanka Chopra’s return to a large-scale action role after numerous international projects. The film has also created a wide online buzz due to its diverse international cast.

The project has generated attention not only for its intense pirate storyline but also for bringing together a diverse international cast.

The Bluff was released on February 25, 2026, and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Bluff – Official Trailer:

