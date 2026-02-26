Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s upcoming sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, is all set for its theatrical release on March 20, 2026. In addition to high-profile releases like the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the Ryan Gosling starrer is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2026. The film’s early reactions have been highly positive, with some viewers already describing it as one of the greatest space adventures.

On the box office front, early industry projections suggest that the Amazon MGM venture is aiming for a strong domestic opening weekend in the $60-70 million range. If the actual figures match these projections, Project Hail Mary would become the year’s first $50 million-plus opener. So, how do the film’s early projections compare with Ryan Gosling’s top five highest-grossing films in North America (in a lead or major role), and can it surpass them in terms of total domestic earnings? Let’s break down the numbers.

Ryan Gosling’s Top 5 Films – North America Totals & Opening Weekend Earnings

Let’s take a look at Ryan Gosling’s five highest-grossing films at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Barbie (2023): Domestic Total: $636.2 million | Domestic Opening: $162 million La La Land (2016): Domestic Total: $151.1 million | Domestic Opening: $0.9 million The Fall Guy (2024): Domestic Total: $92.9 million | Domestic Opening: $27.7 million Blade Runner 2049 (2017): Domestic Total: $92.1 million | Domestic Opening: $32.8 million Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011): Domestic Total: $84.4 million | Domestic Opening: $19.1 million

Domestic Earning-to-Opening Weekend Ratios

La La Land (2016): 167.9x Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011): 4.42x Barbie (2023): 3.93x The Fall Guy (2024): 3.35x Blade Runner 2049 (2017): 2.81x

Project Hail Mary – Domestic Earnings Projection

Because La La Land had a different theatrical release strategy, it has an abnormally high domestic earnings-to-opening weekend ratio. That’s why we have excluded it from calculating the total domestic earnings projection for Project Hail Mary. If we take the average of the domestic earnings-to-opening weekend ratios of the remaining four films, it gives us a figure of 3.63x.

Based on the 3.63x ratio, Project Hail Mary is projected to earn approximately $218-$254 million in North America from its full theatrical run, if we assume that it opens in the $60-70 million range. If it achieves this target, the film would comfortably surpass all Ryan Gosling films in terms of domestic earnings, except Barbie. However, the final verdict will become clear once the film hits theaters and completes its North American box office run.

What’s Project Hail Mary all About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

