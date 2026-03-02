The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan learning shocking news amidst the whole Electra and Will chaos that happened. On the other hand, Ivy put more of her plan in place as she plotted how to keep Electra away from Will while threatening Daphne not to reveal her secrets.

From shocking news and extreme plotting to encouragement and gratitude, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Steffy turning to Finn for advice. Is this about Taylor and Deacon’s romance behind Sheila’s back? What will he advise his wife? Next, Hope and Deke encourage Deacon. Is this about pursuing Taylor? Meanwhile, Taylor has an awkward run-in with Sheila.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

When Steffy and Hope argue about their respective parents, will they be able to reach a conclusion, or will they continue to pick different sides in this mess? Deacon fantasizes about Taylor while with Sheila. Is this going to cause even more trouble in the Sheila, Taylor, and Deacon love triangle?

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

A newly single Will attracts the attention of Dylan. Will they give in and get romantic? Is this going to burst any hopes of Will getting back with Electra? Taylor and Deacon struggle to stay apart. But for how long? When will Sheila find out what is happening in her failed marriage behind her back?

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Sheila is grateful to Taylor. Is this going to cause more guilt in the latter or not change a thing? Elsewhere, Deke encourages Deacon to choose his own happiness. Is this his encouragement to his father to go after Taylor and divorce Sheila? Dylan divulges all to Will. How will he react to it?

Friday, March 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features RJ reminiscing on his kiss with Electra. Is he going to realize that he wants more from her? And then lastly, Will shocks Steffy with unexpected news. Is this about Dylan or Electra?

