The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victoria helping Nick set a trap. On the other hand, Lauren received quite an unexpected offer. And then lastly, Audra stopped Sally from making a big mistake, and it was about her on-and-off romance with Billy and their constant tension.

From threats and sacrifices to concerns and shocks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Nikki and Victoria discussing their concerns about Nick. Will they come to a conclusion about the same? Sally opens up to Billy about her past. Is this going to bring them closer together again? Holden makes a sacrifice for Audra. Is this regarding Claire or not?

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Sharon quizzes Daniel about Tessa. Will he accept that he is serious about her? How will Sharon react to his confession? Up next, Phyllis and Cane trade threats. How much longer will this friction go on? When Claire and Kyle clear the air, is this about their past relationship or about Audra?

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Victor gets the upper hand against the Abbotts. How will he use the chance to strike? Nick and Sharon receive a chilling message. Is this from Matt Clark or someone else? Cane hits below the belt, but who is this against? Could it be against Victor or Phyllis, or Billy? Or someone entirely else?

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Victor backs Billy into a corner. How will he react to the same? When Kyle takes matters into her own hands, is this regarding the Newman and Abbott war or Audra and Claire? Meanwhile, Jack has a rude awakening. Is this about Victor and the whole plot that has been going on at the moment?

Friday, March 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Diane going to great lengths to find Jack. But will she be able to locate her husband? Elsewhere, Jack’s world spins out of control. How will he be able to find a way out of this mess? And lastly, Phyllis struggles to make amends with Daniel. What will she do?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (March 2–6): Stephanie Is Stunned, Justin Comforts Alex While Maggie & Sarah Question Holly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News