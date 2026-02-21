The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki worrying about Victor going rogue. On the other hand, Devon and Nate continued to raise suspicions about Lily’s disappearance amidst the corporate drama. And then lastly, Abby set some new boundaries to protect her family.

From accountability and confessions to offers and cutting ties, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 23, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Victoria worrying about Nick’s behavior. Is she going to question her brother about his actions? On the other hand, Audra reminisces with Noah. Will this bring them closer together? Chelsea and Sally find themselves on different sides of a war. What will it lead to?

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Victor keeps Nikki in the dark about his time out of town. Is this going to cause cracks between them once again? Nate and Victoria share a warm moment. Is this going to boost their fling? When Daniel cuts ties with Phyllis, is this because of her recent actions? How will she respond to it?

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

When Victor works to neutralize a threat to his family, who could it be, and will he be successful? Nick and Sharon decide to turn the tables on Matt Clark. But will their plan work out, or will it fail terribly? When Devon holds Cane accountable for his actions, how will the latter react to the allegations?

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Devon and Nate seek answers from Victor about Lily’s whereabouts. Is he involved in this whole mess? Does he have an idea who could be behind it? Cane makes a confession to Phyllis. Is this about Lily? Or something else? And then lastly, Noah worries about Sienna’s safety. But why?

Friday, February 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victoria helping Nick set a trap. But will this alliance work out in their favor? Lauren receives an unexpected offer. Who could it be? And then lastly, Audra stops Sally from making a big mistake. Is this about Abbott Communications and Newman Media?

