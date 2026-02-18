Those who have watched The Young and the Restless from the start know the names Malcolm Winters and Stephanie Simmons. Played by Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox, the two characters were featured on the daytime drama decades ago and are now returning to reprise their loved roles.

The two have begun filming for the multi-episode storyline that will shake things up in Genoa City. Fans are excited to witness the two onscreen once again after many years. The drama on the show has been massive the last couple of months. Here’s what we know about this special return on the show.

The Young & The Restless: Shemar Moore & Vivica A. Fox Set To Return

CBS has officially announced that Moore and Fox will be returning to the soap opera for a key multi-episode storyline. The actors began taping the storyline on February 17. According to the release, Malcolm and Stephanie’s return will lead to “shocking and lasting implications” for the residents.

The episodes are expected to air in April this year. For those unversed in history, Malcolm and Stephanie were romantically involved in the 90s. However, the two broke up, and Stephanie left town. After their split, she did not return to Genoa City again until now.

Vivica last portrayed Stephanie in 1995, while Shemar has made multiple guest appearances since his contract ended in 2005. Malcolm is the half-brother of Neil Winters, and the character has appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2014, 2019, and 2023, each time being reprised by Shemar Moore himself.

His last appearance in 2023 was for the 50th anniversary celebration, where an episode was dedicated to honoring Neil. The character and the late actor who played it, Kristoff St. John, were both honored. And now, Shemar is back to play Malcolm once again with another appearance in April 2026.

His return is not really a surprise, since he has been open to returning to Genoa City whenever he is asked. Malcolm’s reunion with Stephanie after over 30 years is about to be interesting for fans. Back in 2019, Vivica had revealed that she was willing to return to the daytime drama as well if asked. And now she is all set to return as Stephanie, and fans are more than excited to witness the drama, the chaos, and the secrets unfold onscreen.

