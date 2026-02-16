The Young and the Restless is focused on a couple of storylines at the moment that connect in some way or another. Be it the Mariah kidnapping Dominic story or the Cane, Victor, Phyllis, and Billy drama. Or the Matt, Nick, and Sharon chaos. Then there are a couple of dramas as well as lots of romance.

Be it the issues between Sally and Billy or the mess that has become Tessa and Mariah’s marriage. Expect more plotting, tension, and exciting moves on the CBS soap opera soon. Here’s which character will be featured on the daytime drama this week and which of the stories they will be a part of.

The Young And The Restless: Characters Being Featured This Week On CBS Soap Opera

Melissa Ordway will be on as Abby Newman amidst the whole kidnapping drama. Joining her would be Ethan Ray Clark, who plays Abby’s son Dominic. He was the key to the saga and the reason Abby and Devon were so worried. Up next, Camryn Grimes will be on as Mariah Copeland.

After being manipulated by Ian Ward, Mariah decided to kidnap Dominic and fled with him, leaving Abby and Devon frantic. The search eventually led to results, and the parents were relieved to find out that he was safe and unharmed by the same. The tension between them and Mariah is strong.

Up next, Lauralee Bell is back as Christine Blair. She was last seen on the show when the character tied the knot with Danny last year. Speaking of whom, Michael Damian is also back as Danny Romalotti. Christine will be seen as Mariah’s lawyer, while Danny will advise his son Daniel instead.

Because in this whole mess, Tessa filed for divorce from Mariah and fell for Daniel after he expressed his feelings. Cait Fairbanks will also be featured as Tessa Porter. The love triangle between Tessa, Mariah, and Daniel is expected to take flight and cause some major drama between the three.

And then lastly, Roger Howarth has been off the show as Matt Clark after being the centerpiece of the Nick, Matt, Noah, Sienna, and Victor drama. But the actor was back on set to film some new scenes, which can be expected by fans in the next couple of weeks on the daytime drama.

