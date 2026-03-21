Outlander, the long-running historical fantasy series, has hit its highest viewership number in four years with the season 8 premiere, “Soul of a Rebel.” Per Variety, the episode topped the weekly charts for scripted cable programs with around 3 million multiplatform views.

The hype around Outlander looks to be at an all-time high, given that season 8 also happens to be the final season of the series, meaning dedicated fans will be waiting with bated breath to see how the story ends. Here’s everything you need to know about Outlander and its final season.

‘Outlander’ Is Adapted From Diana Gabaldon’s Book Series

The story of Outlander originated in a novel series of the same name authored by Diana Gabaldon from 1991 onwards and is still ongoing to this day. The first novel, 1991’s Outlander, was adapted for the first season of the Starz network show.

The story follows Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Mary Balfe), who is a World War II veteran and nurse stationed in Scotland. While on a honeymoon with her husband, Frank Randall, Claire explores a mysterious noise near a stone circle on the hill of Craigh na Dun, only to get thrown back in time to 1743. There, she encounters Frank’s ancestor, Captain Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), who promptly marks her as an enemy, but she’s rescued by a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Unable to find a way back to her own time, Claire eventually adjusts to the new life forced upon her and falls in love with Jamie, eventually marrying him and becoming Claire Fraser. However, Claire has a hard road ahead of her, given that she’s about to live through the Jacobite uprising of 1745.

Subsequent seasons of Outlander adapt the later novels in Diana Gabaldon’s series. The second season is based on Dragonfly in Amber, the third season is based on Voyager, the fourth season is based on Drums in Autumn, the fifth season is based on The Fiery Cross and the beginning of A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth season adapts the remainder of A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and the seventh season is based on no less than four novels: the ending of A Breath of Snow and Ashes, An Echo in the Bone, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, and Go Tell The Bees That I’m Gone.

‘Outlander’ Season 8 Adapts The Final Two Novels In The Series

The final two novels in the Outlander series are Go Tell The Bees I’m Gone and a tenth book that’s currently unpublished. These two books will serve as the basis for the eighth and final season of the Outlander television series.

The eighth season is set to run for 10 episodes and conclude on May 8, 2026, and the synopsis for it says, “Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.”

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