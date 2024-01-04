Jada Pinkett Smith is making headlines again, but this time, it isn’t for her husband, Will Smith. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share a recent selfie, which she wittingly captioned, “I think jean leg warmers are where it’s at for me in 2024.”

In the selfie, Jada rocked an uber-chic look with aviator sunglasses, a deer-print puffer jacket, white sweatpants, and black leg warmers — her overall appearance exuded confidence and flair.

Is It Jada Pinkett Smith or Fat Joe?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s overall appearance caused a stir among fans, leading to several users using the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to voice their reactions about how the fifty-two-year-old celebrity bore a striking resemblance to rapper Fat Joe.

@DailyLoud highlighted the selfie, and fans quickly drew a neat comparison between Jada and Fat Joe. One user commented: ” When you order Fat Joe from http://Wish.com”

Another user mentioned: “That’s awesome! Fat Joe is making waves! Great Selfie by Jada Pinkett Smith.”

One user commented about the validity of the comparison between Jada and Fat Joe: “No funny s**t, I really thought it was him at first too.”

Another user remarked: “I honestly thought this was an afterpicture of Fat Joe from his weight loss journey.”

One user quipped: “Wow, Fat Joe’s selfie game just reached another level of epicness.”

Another user wrote: “Ok Fat Joe lost a lot of weight, looking fresh bro”

One user reiterated: “I thought that was Joe for a second.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Certain fans even speculated whether Ozempic fueled Fat Joe’s recent transformation. This weight-loss drug has taken Hollywood by storm in recent months and has found takers among numerous celebrities who have been using it to aid their weight-loss journey.

In this regard, one user commented: “Ozempic got him too.”

In the wake of this sensational selfie, many social media users were amused to discover that Fat Joe had catapulted to be among the top trending figures on social media after being compared to Jada Pinket Smith. The irony is that his music has nothing to do with this feat.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s recent whereabouts

According to Oprah Daily, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in October 2023 that she and Will Smith are separated and have been living apart for several years. She explained that despite being legally married on paper, the couple decided to go about their separate ways in the past.

Who is Fat Joe?

Officially known as Joseph Antonio Cartagena, Fat Joe is an American rapper and hip-hop musician from New York. He rose to fame after releasing the record ‘Terror Squad’ with his hip-hop group that goes by the same name back in the 1990s.

Apart from his career in music, Fat Joe has ventured into several other avenues, including his appearances in the films Happy Feet and Scary Movie 3. He also appeared in Spike Lee’s directorial Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News