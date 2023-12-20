In a bombshell revelation in October, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she has been separated from her husband, Will Smith, since 2016, sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry. This also implied that they were already living separate lives when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the host cracked a joke at Jada’s expense. In her tell-all, Pinkett Smith also revealed that while they are no longer together, Will and she do not have a divorce on the cards, as they have a magical connection that keeps them bound for better and worse.

Ever since Jada’s confession, the internet cannot stop talking about her tumultuous marriage to Will. But one particular rumor that caught wildfire was that Smith was intimately involved with his co-star, Duane Martin. The Concussion star’s former personal assistant, Brother Bilaal, who reportedly worked for Smith in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, claimed that Smith and Martin were having an affair.

Rubbishing the claims made by Brother Bilaal as “unequivocally false,” Men in Black star’s team released a statement, saying the allegations are “completely fabricated. Jada, in an interview, later defended her husband Will Smith and said that they are considering taking legal action over the accusations.

In the latest, Bilaal has doubled down on his claim about Will’s alleged affair with Martin, saying he has evidence to back up the allegations. Appearing in a new interview on Unwine with Tasha K last week, the actor’s former assistant said that Will and his wife’s prompt response to his previous claims suggests that “they know it’s true.”

“The reason Will responded and the reason Jada responded [is] because they know it’s true,” he said. “They responded in less than nine hours… Because he knows what I saw in that dressing room, he knows other things that I saw,” he said during the interview.

He added, “Jada, listen, in two weeks, if you don’t sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I’m back here and I’m dropping evidence. You said I extorted you; you said it was a money shakedown; you said a lot of things about me.”

Last month, in an interview with Tasha K., Bilaal claimed that he found the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars engaged in an intimate act in the latter’s dressing room.

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have threatened legal action, Duane Martin has not publicly addressed the rumors. Martin and his ex-wife, Tisha Campbell Martin, got divorced in 2020, following a contentious two-year-long legal battle.

Talking about Will and Jada’s marriage, despite the separation, the pair continues to be doting parents to their children. Last month, Jada took to her Instagram account to drop sweet family pictures, which showed the couple cozying up during Thanksgiving.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Matthew Perry Wasn’t Happy, Talked About 12 Vicodin A Day” Despite Friends Major Success, George Clooney Unveils Heartbreaking Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News