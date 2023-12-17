Will Smith is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Eminem is an icon in the music world. The actor once took an alleged jibe at the rapper after he dissed Smith in his chart-topping number ‘The Real Slim Shady.’ Will and Eminem’s apparent tension started in the late 90s. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

Will is associated with many critically and commercially successful movies, giving him the A-lister status in the entertainment industry. He had been in the news lately for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s blasphemous claims and revelations about their relationship. He was also blasted for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

According to Jazzy Jeff, as per Ladbible, Will Smith, after hearing Eminem’s Just The Two Of Us, said that he was either going to be the biggest flop in hip hop or the most significant thing they have ever seen. Apparently, this stuck with the rapper and aggravated when Smith’s song Miami won the Best Male Video Award of the Year at the VMAs in 1999. Will’s acceptance speech did not board well with the rapper.

Smith said, “To all my fans out there, I never killed nobody in none of my records. I never used no profanity, and none of my records, and still, I managed to get up here. Peace.” For the unversed, Eminem is known for using foul words in his music.

The rapper dissed Smith in his famous song The Real Slim Shady, and the lyrics were – “Will Smith doesn’t have to cuss to sell records / Well, I do / So f*ck him. And f*ck you too.”

After that, Will Smith once shared his thoughts on the music industry and was an alleged jibe at Eminem. As per the Oklahoman, the actor said, “The music business is the most horrible, disgusting, gangster-infested business in the world, next to probably boxing.” He continued, “There’s not a hard-core rapper or a gangster rapper that makes more money than me.”

Further commenting on Eminem’s music career and its longevity, Will Smith added, “I’d rather wait five years and let’s see who’s still here, and then we’ll talk about it. We’ll discuss it then if it’s still an issue.” However, Smith added that he had no qualms with the rapper, thought he was creative and had room for everybody.

On the other hand, when asked about his lyrics in The Real Slim Shady, Eminem said that he used to respect Will Smith, but after he dissed one of the most influential music out there, the rap genre, the rapper had no respect for him.

