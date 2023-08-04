It all started in 1999 when Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, dropped ‘The Real Slim Shady LP’, which shot him to mainstream success. Throughout his career, the highly-acclaimed rapper is known for dissing people and that too randomly. However, the prolific lyricist did not even show mercy on his family in the initial phase of his career. Out of all the rappers he has gone head-on in his songs, his most infamous beef is with his mother, Debbie Mathers. As a result, he was once dissed by his own mom.

Eminem is known for writing super embarrassing bars for his targets, and he did not mince his words while talking about his mother. It all started with his ‘My Name Is’ in which he claimed that his mother smoked a staggering amount of dope. In 1999, the same year Slim Shady LP dropped, Debbie dragged her son to court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Lad Bible, Debbie accused Eminem of slandering and defaming her. To make matters worse, she sued him for a humongous amount – $10 million. This is where the ‘Godzilla‘ rapper really lost his cool and went all out on his mother. In 2002, he released a song titled ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’ in which he said, “Witnessing your momma popping prescription pills in the kitchen / B***ing that someone’s always going through her purse and s**’s missing / Going through public housing systems, victim of Munchausen syndrome / My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn’t / Till I grew up, now I blew up, it makes you sick to ya stomach.”

As the lawsuit went on, it finally settled in 2001. However, Debbie Mathers only won $25,000, in which she could retain $1,600, as the rest went into legal fees. One might thank there is no coming back from this heinous turn in their relationship. But the mother-son duo worked out their issues over the years. Back in 2014, Eminem released a song titled ‘Headlights’ in which he claimed that he still loves his mother regardless of the history.

What do you think about this troubling past of Eminem?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kirsten Dunst’s B**bs Were Almost Grabbed By Kristen Stewart On The Cannes Red Carpet & Was Caught On Camera – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News