‘Tis is the damn season of heartbreaks! Adding to the list of Hollywood break-ups of 2023 that nobody saw coming are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who reportedly split quietly a few weeks ago. The speculations were further fueled by Kenny’s solo weekend spotting at Aspen, as she flew to spend some quality time with her friends in Colorado, and the Puerto Rican rapper was nowhere to be seen.

Making a fashionable appearance embracing the chic winter vibes, the supermodel was spotted wearing a giant fur coat, pantyhose and black flats. The reality TV star was also seen walking down the street on Friday, committed to having a good holiday, with her friends Lauren Perez and David Waltzer, with the group oozing cheerful festive vibes.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had an amicable split, per The Messenger report. The publication quoted a report as saying, “There’s no bad blood,” adding, “They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.” With Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, preparing for his major tour in 2024, Jenner “felt the relationship truly ran its course” and the duo decided to part ways to pursue their respective careers.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s break-up right before the holiday season has sent chills among their fans. Today, we are exploring their relationship timeline to pay an ode to their brief but sweet romance.

February, 2023: Kendall & Bad Bunny’s Instant Connection!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny caused a stir in town in February with their unexpected romance. The Kardashians star, who was fresh off a heart break post her break-up with Devin Booker, first connected with the Grammy-winning rapper after meeting him via mutual friends.

April, 2023: Coachella Adventures!

The pair went steady with their romance, maintaining a low-key front. They made it official with their Coachella sighting together in April and followed it up with numerous dinner dates.

May, 2023: “Getting More Serious”

People reported citing a source that Kenny and Bunny are “getting more serious” despite a “slow start,” spending everyday together now. “He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him,” the source added.

June, 2023: Kendall Wants To Keep It “Private”

Kendall Jenner graced the cover of WSJ Magazine and was obviously asked to share more details about her private romance with Benito. While Kendall did not address the romance directly, she did hint that she’s protecting it at all costs, saying, “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Around the same time, Bad Bunny also broke his silence on his romance with the supermodel. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said, “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

July 20, 2023: Kenny & Bunny On An “Upswing”

In July, a report stated that the couple, who is notoriously private, is getting more serious and their relationship is on an upswing. An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Kendall and Bad Bunny are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.” Back then, they were also vacationing in Idaho.

August 2023: Concert Night!

Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted spending time together at Drake‘s concerts, proving they are still going strong. If onlookers were to be believed, the couple could not keep their hands off themselves.

September, 2023: Front Row Pals!

Kendall and Bad Bunny played perfect plus one to each other as they were seated at the fashion week appearance at Gucci Ancora.

October 1, 2023: Gucci Official!

The couple marked their first professional collaboration together by going Gucci official. They starred in the brand’s campaign for handbags, and oh, they made for one helluva good-looking on-screen pair.

October 19, 2023: SNL Official!

Bad Bunny made a hilarious reference to his and Kendall Jenner’s viral mosquito video with his SNL promo. Later, Kenny was spotted arriving at the SNL after-party.

November 2023: Trouble In Paradise!

Kendall dropped a cryptic post, which some people said is a hint at her break-up with Monaco rapper. It was a picture of a sunset, captioned, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

December 2023: Break up!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up citing ‘busy schedules’.

Ah, a bittersweet ending to a blissful summer romance!

