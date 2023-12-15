Singer Camila Cabello and rapper Drake have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a getaway together. The rumored couple was captured enjoying the sun in Turks and Caicos. With Drake donning a breezy beach shirt and Camila stunning in a short black dress, both looked in their holiday spirit, quashing the possibility that they could have a potential musical collaboration on the horizon. The viral pictures and videos from their tropical retreat also show the musicians enjoying adventure activities such as a speedboat ride and jet skiing.

Camila and Drake’s romance was not on our 2023 bingo card, but hasn’t this year been full of surprises? Cabello’s new relationship rumors have hit the tabloids after her breakup with ex-boyfriend and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. The duo sparked dating rumors back in August 2022 and broke up after eight months of dating. Before Kevitch, the Cinderella star was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Shawn Mendes. The two had reportedly developed feelings for each other while shooting for their massive hit ‘Senorita.’ They were spotted kissing, holding hands, and holidaying together on numerous occasions, seemingly confirming their romance.

Camila Cabello is known for maintaining a no-filter lifestyle. The singer has not been shy about PDA, nor has she ever refrained from professing her love or chronicling heartbreaks in her songs. Be it her whirlwind romance with Austin Kevitch or Matthew Hussey or her long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, the ‘Shameless’ singer has been pretty vocal about her muses.

Due to her apparent shared vacation with the ‘In My Feelings’ rapper in the Caribbean, Camila Cabello has now fueled new romance rumors. As more details related to the ‘Never Be The Same’ singer’s dating life continue to unfold, we are taking a look at all of her high-profile relationships so far. Scroll ahead.

1. Austin Mahone

Camila and Austin began dating back in 2014, while Cabello’s group Fifth Harmony was opening up for the ‘What About Love’ crooner on his tour. The reason for their split is unknown, but it’s all good in the hood now between the former lovers.

2. Louis Tomlinson

Camila was also in a relationship with One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. The rumored couple first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted outside of an L.A. nightclub together in 2015. While it’s still not clear if they were just hanging out as friends or dated briefly, everyone on the internet was manifesting their relationship, with #CongratulationsLouisAndCamila trending on Twitter!

3. Michael Clifford

Camila was also linked with Michael Clifford after being spotted with him on a dinner date back in 2015, shortly after ending her alleged romance with Louis Tomlinson. While the couple never came clean with their romance, it was reported that Cabello wanted to keep her relationship with Clifford low-key.

4. Jacob Whitesides

It all began when Jacob Whitesides admitted to having a crush on the ‘Havana’ crooner on MTV. He even posted a bunch of pictures with Camila online. However, after fans started shipping them together, he shut down rumors that they were dating, saying, “Me and Camila are friends.” “If I want to post a picture with her, I don’t need your approval!” he said.

5. Matthew Hussey

Camila was also linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey for a brief period. After meeting backstage at the 2018 Today Show, the two developed an instant connection. They even played each other’s plus one at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party a year later. Reportedly, the couple broke up in 2019, with a report in The Sun suggesting that their relationship had run its course. “It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their way,” the source told the publication.

6. Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello’s most high-profile relationship to date is with Shawn Mendes, which began in 2019, shortly after the release of their song Senorita. Both uber-successful pop stars, Mendes and Cabello, gushed about each other in numerous interviews for about two years. However, much to fans’ disappointment who thought they were the end game, the couple called it quits in November 2021, sharing a joint announcement of their amicable separation. They reportedly reignited their romance for a brief while after being spotted holding hands at Coachella in April this year. Nevertheless, they broke up for good over the summer.

7. Austin Kevitch

The American singer and songwriter sparked romance rumors with Austin Kevitch after her alleged romantic trip with him across Los Angeles. They were spotted kissing passionately in August 2022, confirming their romance. However, in February of this year, the couple reportedly grew apart and decided to end their brief romance.

Talking about Camila Cabello’s latest romance rumors with Drake, neither the rapper nor the Bam Bam singer has commented on the reports yet.

