Will Smith has finally given a positive update on his 2007 sci-fi film, I Am Legend. Smith opened up about it at a recent event, and as per that, Michael B Jordan might be joining him in I Am Legend 2. But did you know Tom Cruise helped Will with the first film’s script? The Men in Black star once, in an interview, revealed how Cruise did more work on the movie than him. Stick to the end of the article to get the full picture.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by an artificial virus. Will’s character is a scientist trying his best to find a cure to reverse the impact of the virus. The movie was adapted from Richard Matheson’s novel of the same name. It became quite a success at the box office. On the other hand, Tom Cruise already did some fantastic movies by that time.

Tom Cruise has often helped his colleagues in Hollywood with film scripts, which also helped in their careers. Will Smith, like Tom Cruise, is also one of the top actors in the industry; they once turned to the Top Gun actor to seek advice for his role in I Am Legend. As per a report by Cheat Sheet, Will sent the script of his movie to Cruise, and like a good samaritan, he reverted with valuable insights.

The I Am Legend star said, “When I did I Am Legend, I sent him the script, and he sent me back four hours of notes and changes. He did more work on I Am Legend than I did. Now we’re looking at some projects to work on together because we have that basic understanding of each other.” Will Smith and Tom Cruise have been friends for a long time and have always maintained a healthy relationship.

Will Smith starrer I Am Legend is known to be one of the highest-grossing films of the actor. The movie earned a whopping $585.4 million at the worldwide box office. Cut to 2023: Smith was present at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on 2nd December, revealing that the script of I Am Legend 2 is in the final stage.

However, in the theatrical release of I Am Legend, we saw Will Smith’s character die, but as per Variety, the sequel will be based on the alternate ending, which was in the film’s DVD release. The reports also revealed that Will and Michael B. Jordan would co-produce the second installment.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Joe Jonas Failed To Recognize The ‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe & Got Brutally Trolled By Netizens, “Joe’s Either Living Under A Rock or In 1930”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News