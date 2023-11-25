Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s tumultuous marriage has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. After Jada’s bombshell revelations in her memoir, Worthy, the Red Table Talk show host has been on the receiving end of criticism for airing her and her husband Smith’s dirty laundry in public. Will, too, has been courting controversy after rumors arose that he had s*x with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin, leading to much more public scrutiny of his married life with Jada. However, it seems like not much has changed between Jada and Will as they recently came together for a Thanksgiving dinner, posing for cozy pictures along with their kids and proving they are one big happy family.

In October, Jada Pinkett Smith took everyone by surprise when she revealed that she has been separated from her husband Will Smith since 2016, implying that she parted ways with the actor six years before the Oscars slap gate. She also revealed that she thought the slap was a skit, and she was unclear why Will was so upset about it. However, she added that she does not see herself divorcing the Gemini Man actor.

Recently, there were also claims that Smith was unfaithful to Jada during their marriage, after rumors surfaced that he was in an intimate relationship with Duane Martin. Denying the claims of infidelity within their relationship, both Jada and Will refused that the latter had a s*xual relationship with Martin. “We suin’,” Jada said, reacting to what she called baseless rumors.

Coming back to Jada and Will’s new family pictures, the couple looks happier than ever in the Thanksgiving picture shared by Pinkett Smith on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, Will has leaned his head towards Jada as they pose happily, while the other picture shows them sharing the frame with their children: son Jaden, daughter Willow, and Will’s son Trey Smith, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Sharing the heartwarming picture, Jada captioned, “A perfect Thanksgiving Day (star emoticon). I hope yours was as well. #gratitude.”

Check out the happy pictures below:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a man named Brother Bilaal, who claimed to be Smith’s former assistant and close friend, claimed in a tell-all interview that he once walked in on Will having s*x with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Duane Martin.

Pinkett Smith, in an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” denied the rumors, saying she and Smith are planning legal action against the alleged former associate. “Let me just say this; it’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense. And this is a person who tried a shakedown—a money shakedown—that didn’t work,” Pinkett Smith said, adding, “We’re going to take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that’s actionable; we’re going to roll with that.”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith first met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 and got married in 1997.

