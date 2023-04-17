Hollywood star Will Smith never fails to gush over his family and always proves his love for them. The actor, a dad of three, enjoys a massive fan base, but when it comes to supporting his children, he could even jump in a crowd to cheer for them. Recently, the Men In Black star did the same by attending his daughter Willow and son Jaden’s gig at Coachella, proving that he is nothing but a proud dad.

Will shares his daughter Willow Camille Reign Smith, who goes by Willow, with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow began her acting and singing journey early and released her first track, Whip My Hair, in 2010. In 2015, she released her debut album Ardipithecus and won hearts.

Coming back to the California music festival, Coachella recently made its return with many music sensations, including Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and more, taking up the stage with their chart-bursting tracks. On April 16, Sunday, Smith’s 22-year-old daughter Willow also performed on the Mojave stage and was later joined by her elder brother Jaden. While the two made the crowd go crazy with their performance, their proud dad was also present in the crowd filming.

Taking to his official social media handles, Will Smith dropped a video of him enjoying his kids’ performance at Coachella. Captioning the clip “WILLOWCHELLA!!”, a huge smile stuck on the actor’s face throughout the video. Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Watching the clip, fans hailed Smith as a “proud dad”, as one of them wrote, “That’s genuine pride and selfless adoration right there! Not Will being famous, just a proud dad beaming over his child!”

A second fan wrote, “Aaaahhhhh I knew he was going to be there!!!!,” while a third IG user penned, “Will your wonderful smile says it all.”

A fourth one wrote, “Daddy supporting his baby girl. Love to see it.”

