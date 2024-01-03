The Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston once shared their uncomfortable experiences of donning their costumes. Scarlett, Chris, and Tom play the roles of Black Widow, Thor Odinson, and Loki, respectively. The actress revealed the situation was so bad that she hallucinated during a fight scene. Johansson, however, admitted that Hiddleston’s case was probably the worst among them.

The film came out in 2012, and it changed the experience of comic book lovers forever. Directed by Josh Whedon at that time, no one could have imagined a crossover film like that with so many stars, and it was executed so well. The audience learned about Thanos and how he helped Loki with the Chitauri invasion to get the Space Stone, aka the Tesseract. Tom’s character became one of the most loved antagonists, and his journey from a villain to a savior has been remarkable.

Marvel might be going weak on their content now, but they have always been praised for their casting choices. However, when it came to costumes, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow outfit was s*xualized in the initial movies, including The Avengers. While speaking to ABC News, ScarJo, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston shared details about their outfits, and they were anything but comfortable.

Scarlett Johansson said, “It was so hot, I would wring out my socks at the end of the day. They’re like tires. You would just go through sets of them. Every time you get a new costume, you just feel real nice, and then three days later, it’s like the discount Widow.”

After the Lucy star, The Avengers’ Chris Hemsworth revealed that his Thor outfit had a little air-conditioning unit, and he explained, “It was like this T-shirt you’d wear with like a hose that you’d plug in, and there was cool water.”

Scarlett Johansson admitted that as per her, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki costume was the worst. Hiddleston revealed that his entire attire was 30 pounds of leather and metal. His horned headpiece only weighed around eight pounds. Tom, explaining the feeling of wearing that costume, said, “When you’re wearing 30 pounds of leather, then you get very hot, and then all the heat that would normally escape through your head is just kind of encased inside this steel balaclava and your brain slowly turns to scrambled eggs … so it has its challenges.”

All that Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and the rest of The Avengers endured paid off when the film became a huge commercial success. It made $1.52 billion at the worldwide box office.

