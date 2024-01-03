After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros Movie last year, another video game-inspired film will soon be making its way to the big screen. We are talking about the Minecraft movie and exciting details about the upcoming project. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa will headline the film, and Jack Black is also allegedly said to be in it. Keep scrolling for more.

Minecraft is a sandbox game created by Markus Persson and developed by Mojang Studios. It was released in 2009. Over one hundred million people play the game actively as of 2023, and it is reportedly one of the best-selling video games in gaming history. It has sold over 300 million copies.

A Deadline report shared that Kung Fu Panda 4 star Jack Black will allegedly join the Minecraft cast alongside the leading man Jason Momoa. There is still much time before the film comes out next year. Meanwhile, we are here with a detailed article on the upcoming video game movie.

Plot Detail

In 2014, Warner Brothers and Mojang announced their plans to make Minecraft, which is finally coming to fruition. The film’s plot has been kept under wraps and might unravel slowly. As per Collider, an early version revolved around people taking agency over their experience in the digital landscape. There was another version about a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventures. Nothing has been confirmed about the film’s plot.

Director & Producers

Filmmaker Jared Hess, known for making movies like Nacho Libre, Napoleon Dynamite, Masterminds, and more, will sit in the director’s chair.

Jason Momoa, Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick have been listed as the film’s producers. Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, and Jonathan Spaihts will serve as EPs.

Production Detail

As per Production Weekly’s report, Minecraft was supposed to go on the floors in August 2023, but due to the Hollywood strikes, it got delayed. The filming will now reportedly begin in January 2024 in New Zealand.

Cast

Jason Momoa’s name was announced in April 2022 to lead the Minecraft movie, and now Jack Black will also allegedly join him in the role of Steve. Black’s character is one of the most popular characters in the game. Besides them, Matt Berry, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Emma Myers have also been cast in the movie.

Release Date

Minecraft is being produced under the studio’s Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures, and Vertigo Entertainment and is slated to hit the theatres on 4th April 2025. Save the date, peeps!

