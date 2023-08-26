In a remarkable stride forward, Warner Bros. Discovery proudly announces its distinguished accomplishments at the esteemed ContentAsia Awards 2023 held in Thailand. The spotlight shone brightly on the Warner Bros. Discovery original series “Legends of the Ramayana with Amish,” securing the prestigious gold award for ‘Best Factual Programme’ in a single market within Asia. Sharing the limelight in this coveted category was “Secrets of the Kohinoor,” featuring the esteemed Manoj Bajpayee.

Further solidifying its prowess in the realm of factual entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery also secured the silver award for “Hunt for the Indian Mujahideen” and the bronze award for “Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bharadwaj” in the ‘Best Factual Entertainment Programme’ section. Moreover, Warner Bros. Discovery’s dedication to engaging and informative content was reinforced with the silver award for “Ganganyaan – Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan” in the ‘Best Current Affairs’ category. These accolades underscore the network’s steadfast commitment to delivering captivating and informative content.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, Discovery, South Asia shared, “We are deeply humbled and thrilled by the recognition our Indian originals have received from the esteemed ContentAsia Awards. From ‘Legends of The Ramayana’ to ‘Secrets of The Kohinoor,’ our narratives captivate viewers while unearthing unexplored dimensions of treasured tales. We remain unwavering in our commitment to create compelling and authentic stories that transcend borders and resonate globally.”

The ContentAsia Summit was held between 21st August 2023 to 24th August 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand and culminated with the ContentAsia Awards 2023.

This momentous occasion celebrates exceptional content and industry excellence, reiterating Warner Bros. Discovery’s position as a frontrunner in the realm of captivating storytelling.

