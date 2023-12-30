Marvel has given us many memorable film franchises over the years, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is among them. The actor is indeed one of the most good-looking celebs, and his most famous role is hand-down the role of Thor in the MCU. Hemsworth is the only actor in the MCU as of now to have four solo movies, and he has appeared in four Avengers films too.

Chris first appeared as the God of Thunder in the MCU in 2011. The film has one of the lowest earnings on its opening weekend for MCU movies. But people admired Hemsworth in the role. Besides him, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki also became a beloved character who went on to appear in multiple Marvel projects and even got a series of his own.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor franchise is rumored to continue, and the studio is developing a fifth installment. Taika Waititi will not be back to direct the fifth part after facing backlash for Thor: Love and Thunder. There has yet to be any solid news on that front. Until then, let us rewind and look at which Thor movie stands where regarding box office collections.

1. Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest installment in the Thor franchise, Love and Thunder, came out in 2022. It featured Christian Bale as the Gorr: The God Butcher. The movie also brought back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and saw her as Mighty Thor wielding the Mjolnir. The film is rated 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb and is the highest-earning movie in this Chris Hemsworth-led solo franchise.

According to Box Office Mojo, Thor: Love and Thunder made $343.25 million worldwide and $144.1 million on its opening weekend.

2. Thor: Ragnarok

Taika Waititi directed the threequel, and it came out in 2017. Ragnarok has a 7.9 out 10 IMDb rating. The film introduced Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyre and Cate Blanchett as Hela, the Goddess of Death. It is one of the most loved Thor films among the fans. At the same time, keeping aside their feud, Thor and Loki team up to defeat their elder sister, Hela, and save the Asgardians.

This film made $122.7 million on its opening weekend and has a lifetime collection of $315 million.

3. Thor: The Dark World

In the sequel, the Infinity Stone Aether, or the Reality Stone, gets inside Jane Foster, and Thor brings her to Asgard to extract it from her. On the other hand, the Dark Elves want it to plunge the universe into darkness. The Dark World has a 6.8 rating on IMDb.

The film earned $85.73 million on the opening weekend and $206.3 million worldwide.

4. Thor

The first film which started it all and gave us Chris Hemsworth in the famous role. The film was about Thor’s journey to becoming worthy of his Mjolnir. In this journey, he falls in love with Natalie Portman‘s character, Jane Foster, and finds a friend like Eric Selvig.

The 2011 MCU flick has made $181.03 million worldwide and $65.7 million in its opening weekend. The film has a 7.0 rating on IMDb.

All four Thor films and other MCU movies are available to watch on Disney+.

