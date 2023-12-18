Scarlett Johansson rose to prominence with her Marvel character Black Widow. She bid goodbye to the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, although her last appearance as Natasha Romanoff was in the solo film, released in 2021. But did you know? Robert Downey Jr once termed her character “dumb”? Scroll below for a blast from the past.

As most know, Scarlett shares a fun camaraderie with all her Marvel co-stars. There are viral YouTube videos of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, as well as Robert Downey Jr roasting her. But she’s a sport and often claps back with the most savage responses.

The star cast of Avengers: Endgame once appeared for a group interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel. During one of the sequences, the host spoke about the lengthy duration of the film. He said, “3 hour and 2-minute long film, so you might only get to show it a couple of times. No intermission.”

Scarlett Johansson interrupted and asked Robert Downey Jr, “Why would you show it a couple of times?” Jimmy Kimmel added, “He said he’d show it on a loop.” The Black Widow star then responded, “On a loop? That’s a long brunch.”

Robert Downey clarified, “I mean, we can fast forward through the dumb stuff.” Scarlett seemed confused as she asked, “What’s the dumb stuff?”

“I don’t know, probably like your character,” said Robert Downey Jr, brutally roasting the Black Widow.

Poor Scarlett Johansson was embarrassed as she reacted, “Oh, what?” Other Avengers: Endgame cast members Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth were left in splits hearing RDJ’s response.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Avengers: Endgame was a rage upon its big release. The film made worldwide collections of a staggering $2.799 billion. It also turned out to be the highest-grossing film ever until Avatar surpassed it with its re-release in China in 2021.

The superhero film also bid goodbye to our favorite superheroes, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man, and Chris Evans aka Captain America. Several rumors have claimed that the trio has been approached to return to the MCU with Avengers: Secret Wars. But there has been no official confirmation of the same.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in the British drama film North Star. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. The film also stars Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

