For years, fans have been demanding that Dayaben be brought back. It turns out that after years of waiting, their wishes have been heard, but there is going to be a major change. A former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has revealed that Dayaben will be back, but it won’t be Disha Vakani. Here’s everything we know about the possible return of Dayaben.

Dayaben, a well-known character established by Disha Vakani, has been absent from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than six years. In 2017, Disha, who portrayed Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s sitcom, took an indefinite maternity leave. She hasn’t appeared on the show since. But now, a previous video featuring Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, a former cast member of the show, has gone viral, disclosing information about the actress who was very nearly cast as Daya.

Fans became very excited when, on the occasion of the show’s completing 15 years, the creator Asit Kumarr Modi announced that they would be bringing back Dayaben. He said, “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

But it turns that the maker had different plans all along. Jennifer stated in the video, which has since gone viral on Reddit, “She is 100% Daya. Ek bechari ladki ko toh malum hai ki 3 saal se uska audition le rahe hain. Delhi se usko bulate hain. Only thing is that she’s very young. I think she’s 28-29 years old, bohot age gap dikhega karke uska nahi hua.” She added, “But bilkul Disha. Uska humara saath mock shoot hua hai. Humara, Dilip ji ka, Amit ka, Tappu sena ka, sabka alag alag hua hai. Of course thoda face alag hai but taiyaar hogi and apne aankh band ki toh aapko farq hi nahi pata lag sakta.”

After fans kept asking Asit for an update, he later revealed that he was looking for a new Daya Bhabhi. The creator said, “I am looking for a new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid, but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great, but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time, but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

Still, no substitute has been named yet. Several actors have left the show, including Neha Mehta, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, and Disha Vakani. Raj Anadkat, who portrayed Tappu in the well-liked sitcom, also recently left the show.

So, it looks like Disha Vakani’s return to show will remain uncertain.

