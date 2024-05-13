It has been 20 days since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing. Now, after 20 days, his father, Gurucharan Singh, has finally opened up in an interview about the last conversation he had with his actor son.

Gurucharan used to play Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC till he decided to quit the show in 2020. The actor celebrated his father’s birthday on April 21 and had the father-son have a heartfelt conversation as well.

Hargit Singh, in an interview with Times Now, revealed, “The next day, he was supposed to fly to Mumbai. He told me, ‘mai aa jaunga. 1-2 din me aa jaunga [I will come back in 1 or 2 days]’. After that, we don’t know what happened. Kuch pata nahi chal raha.”