It has been 20 days since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing. Now, after 20 days, his father, Gurucharan Singh, has finally opened up in an interview about the last conversation he had with his actor son.
Gurucharan used to play Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC till he decided to quit the show in 2020. The actor celebrated his father’s birthday on April 21 and had the father-son have a heartfelt conversation as well.
Hargit Singh, in an interview with Times Now, revealed, “The next day, he was supposed to fly to Mumbai. He told me, ‘mai aa jaunga. 1-2 din me aa jaunga [I will come back in 1 or 2 days]’. After that, we don’t know what happened. Kuch pata nahi chal raha.”
It was said in reports that Gurucharan Singh was going through a financial crunch, and his father was asked about the same, to which he replied, “Pareshan to woh lagta tha lekin kabhi batata nahi tha. I asked him to tell me if something was wrong. Koi dikkat hai kisi cheez ki to maa baap se nahi chupate.”
Gurucharan promised his father that once he returned in a day or two, he would tell him everything, which hints that the actor must have been bothered about something at least.
TMKOC actor was last seen on April 22, and his mobile phone has gone unreachable ever since, with his last tracked location being Delhi’s Palam. A kidnapping case has been registered by his family, and Delhi Police even questioned Taarak Mehta actors to know if there were any pending dues.
It has also been speculated that the actor himself might have gone to a recluse amidst financial trouble. Delhi Police also confirmed that the actor was using 10 bank accounts and 27 e-mail accounts.
