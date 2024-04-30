It has been more than a week since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing. The actor used to play Roshan Sodhi on the show before he quit in 2020. A kidnapping report was filed after the actor who was supposed to fly from Delhi to Mumbai got mysteriously lost.

The Delhi police have been on their toes to find clues after the actor’s disappearance. CCTV footage showed him walking on the road with a backpack while his family confirmed his travel plans.

Further investigation suggested that he withdrew Rs. 7000 from an ATM near Palam, his last traceable location, before he went mysteriously missing. His father has filed a report and is not in a good condition since his son’s disappearance.

Actor Samay Shah, who played his son Gogi in TMKOC, also broke silence about the reports of depression making rounds on the internet. In an interview with the Indian Express, the actor revealed talking to Gurucharan Singh 4 – 5 months back, where he discussed an upcoming Punjabi film and developing an app.

Samay also talked about how the actor seemed happy and content and said, “He was happy when we spoke. I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet; he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him.”

Another old report has been going viral about Gurucharan Singh discussing an offer from Bigg Boss. The actor was approached to participate in the 15th season of the show. In an interview with ETimes the actor once confirmed, “They told me that they want me in Bigg Boss, so when last time I came to Mumbai so I told them let’s meet, and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So, I said let’s go to Film City, no problem, but then they said that they couldn’t meet at that time, but they could meet later on. So, I told them I’m going back then it is not possible. I don’t know. They wanted me in Bigg Boss, but whether it is true or not, I don’t know.”

The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is praying that the actor is sound and safe. We hope he gets traced soon and his distressed family gets relieved. Praying for the actor’s safety.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Reacts To Gurucharan Singh’s Missing Report: “I Just Pray That There’s Some Misunderstanding…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News