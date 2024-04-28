Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22, 2024. It has been seven days since, but police have not been able to find him yet. The latest reports suggest that the actor was facing financial issues and was all set to get married. Scroll below for all the details!

Gurucharan was heading from Delhi to Mumbai when the unfortunate incident took place. The officials have recovered CCTV footage, and one can see him with a backpack. It remains unknown whether he even boarded the flight or even reached Mumbai.

A missing complaint was filed by Gurucharan Singh’s father, based on which a kidnapping case has been registered. As per the latest rumors, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was planning to get married soon. However, he was struggling with the financial crisis.

As per a new statement by the Police, Gurucharan Singh took out a sum of Rs 7,000 from the ATM. His location was traced to Palam in Delhi, which is only a few kilometers from his home. After this, his phone was switched off, and his family couldn’t reach out to him.

CCTV footage near his home is also now being checked to find out which route he took to the airport. Previously, his father shared in a missing complaint, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22 to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He hasn’t reached Mumbai, nor has he returned home, and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but now he has been missing.”

A close friend also claimed that Gurucharan was facing health issues. The news has not been confirmed yet.

