TV fans were shocked when the news of actor Gurucharan Singh going missing went viral. The actor played one of the most loved characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – Roshan Sodhi, and his disappearance comes across as a shock. The actor has been missing from Delhi since April 22.

Reports suggest that a kidnapping case has been filed against the unknown as his family believes that the actor might have been kidnapped from the airport where he was about to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

In fact, CCTV footage has finally been discovered of where Gurucharan Singh was last spotted. The footage shows what the actor was exactly doing before his mysterious and concerning disappearance.

A close friend of the actor told Pinkvilla, “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well; however, since he hasn’t returned back, a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan Ji’s health has also not been well for the last few days, so I am worried about that.”

The CCTV footage shows the actor walking on the road with a backpack, as per his parents’ information, and he was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai. Whether the actor left Delhi or whether he reached Mumbai is not yet known. His friend even confirmed his ill health. The actor has high BP and has not been eating well for the past few days.

The report filed by his father says, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22 to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, nor has he returned home, and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but now he has been missing.”

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh used to play Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but quit the show in 2020.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Reacts To Gurucharan Singh’s Missing Report: “I Just Pray That There’s Some Misunderstanding…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News