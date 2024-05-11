Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update Amidst Kidnapping Theories: TMKOC Actor Was Handling 27 Email Accounts, Was Suspicious Of Being At Surveillance! [Reports]

It has been almost 20 days since Gurucharan Singh, ex-actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, disappeared while traveling from Delhi to Mumbai. Delhi Police has been working on the case constantly, but no substantial clue about the missing actor has come forth.

However, details that are coming out during the investigation are further cluttering this missing case. According to the latest reports, Delhi Police has found out that the actor was using many Email accounts for a strange reason.

According to PTI, the actor was using as many as 27 emails, all not necessarily at the same time. He frequently changed his email handles since he was suspicious of being under surveillance. However, whether this is just an assumption by the police or whether they have more details on these emails is yet to be known.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor was using as many as 10 bank accounts to sail through a financial crunch. In fact, before going missing, the actor used one card to settle the amount of the other.

Gurucharan Singh‘s father filed a kidnapping case a few days after the actor went missing. Since his last traced location, a police officer confirmed that a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to convey out of India or secretly confine person) of the IPC was registered at Palam police station on April 26.

The TMKOC actor, who was aged 51, was tracked to Dabri in southwest Delhi, where he reached in an e-rickshaw, hired from near the IGI airport after a CCTV footage spotted him. However, it is not known whether he reached the airport or not.

The police also informed that the actor’s mobile phone has been switched off since April 22, 9.22 pm. Gurucharan Singh’s family is currently waiting for the actor’s return, and we hope he is tracked soon. Praying for his safety and his family’s well-being.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

