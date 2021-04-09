Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra were one of the most admired couples in showbiz. The duo met at the airport for the first-ever time and soon struck the chords. They dated for as long as 5 years before things went upside down. There was no official split but the whole world knows they aren’t together anymore.

Ever since Anusha has been on a journey to master self-love. The beauty is time and again seen promoting the subject. She has even opened up her own beauty brand, Brown Skin Beauty and its motto is ‘whatever your brown, it’s beautiful.’

Amidst it all, Anusha Dandekar just opened up about her breakup with Karan Kundra. The TV personality held a QnA session on her Instagram. A fan asked her, “How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside…but u looked so strong.”

To this, Anusha Dandekar replied, “You know I wasn’t even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose…I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense.”

Another fan asked Anusha about her ‘relationship status.’ To this, the beauty responded, “Falling in love with me and finding someone who will be ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman!”

Was she hinting at her past failed relationship with Karan Kundra? Well, we may never know!

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar was a couple on-fire even on screen. They collaborated on multiple projects on TV including MTV Love School. The duo even came together to open their fashion brand, Man Up Woman Up!

