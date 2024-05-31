Sargun Mehta, who has already proved her mettle in the Indian television industry and Punjabi cinema, is all set to entertain the audience with her new show, Badall Pe Paon Hai. She won’t be acting in it, but she’s backing the show as a producer. It’ll feature Amandeep Sidhu in the main role. Recently, while talking about her upcoming production, she also discussed the criticism regarding TV shows. Keep reading to know more!

Rise of Sargun Mehta

Sargun started her career as an actress in the entertainment industry. Her first major commercial break came in the form of 12/24 Karol Bagh, a TV show that started in 2009. After giving a glimpse of her acting talent, she made her debut in the Punjabi film industry in 2015 with Angrej. After that, she grabbed several offers, and over the years, she has been a part of several big Punjabi box office hits.

Sargun Mehta also tried her hands in the production, along with her husband, Ravi Dubey. Her production, Udaariyaan, went on air in 2021 and is still running successfully. Now, the actress is coming up with her show, Badall Pe Paon Hai, which starts on 10th June only on Sony SAB.

Sargun defends TV shows being loud

Irrespective of their popularity and reach, Indian TV shows are always being criticized for being extremely loud and going overboard often. Addressing the same, Sargun Mehta has defended the loudness of the shows and even explained the logic behind it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sargun Mehta said, “We reach out to millions and billions of people in the country, and everyone can relate to the characters on television. Even large-scale movies are promoted on our platform. But there is a definite reason why something is done in a certain way.”

She further added, “In today’s world, people have very short attention spans. In many video reels, laughter tracks are used in the background to create a comedic effect. It may be overdone, but it’s used for impact. Television has to capture your attention, so we do what’s necessary. If someone doesn’t like it, they don’t have to watch.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the Ve Haaniyaan song.

