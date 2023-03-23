Ravi Dubey is one of the well-known actors in the television industry. His performance in shows like Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural has been widely appreciated. Now the actor is all set to star in the film ‘Farradday’, and the first look from the film is going viral on social media.

The actor took to social media to share the first look poster for his new film, and his drastic transformation has left his fans shocked. He even shared a collage of his last look that fans are familiar with. Fans are now comparing him with Christian Bale and Randeep Hooda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The picture that Ravi Dubey shared on social media showed the actor in a suit, while the one on the right shows him bare-chested, with a cigar in his mouth. Ravi sports wrinkles on his face and a balding head in the picture from the film, and his gut is also visible.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it: “There’s a little bit of him in all of us #Faraddayy.” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Soon after Ravi Dubey shared the pic, netizens and his friends took to the post’s comment section to praise the actor. A user wrote, “Kya baat hai guru,” while another user wrote, “You are matchless Ravi keep experimenting.” A third user commented, “After The Great Christian Bale………now i can proudly say we do have The finest Ravi Dubey #Excellenceremakeable.”

A fourth user said, “bhai apne to character ko utar liya h apne uper superb.” Another said, “@ravidubey2312 ji After the great Christian bale & Randeep Hooda sir @randeephooda now you.” Another one said, “Sir aapke jesa mehnati actor koi nhi hai aap best ho sir hamare up bihar ke love you sir.”

The upcoming movie Farradday, starring Ravi Dubey in the lead, is scheduled to release in December 2023. Directed by Ankur Pajni, the story and details of the movie are kept under wraps.

Must Read: Abdu Rozik Accuses MC Stan’s Management Of Destructing His Car, Breaking Panels! Official Statement Says “We Condemn Anyone Being Racist, Height Shaming, Defaming…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News