Shivangi Joshi left many baffled when news of her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began doing the rounds. However, all of it was just rumours. The actress was gearing up for a whole new twist behind the scenes and the news got fans elated. The upcoming plot will witness her character Sirat getting engaged to ‘Kartik’ Mohsin Khan. But a BTS video is now going viral and it’s a treat to watch. Read on for details.

Advertisement

The upcoming episodes will witness Sirat perform at her engagement ceremony with Kartik. Many BTS videos are doing the rounds where the couple is seen decked up in traditional avatars. While Shivangi dons a golden embellished lehenga, Mohsin can be seen in a complimenting sherwani.

Advertisement

Amongst it, all is a goofy video as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot gets halted. It all happens as there is a real wedding happening nearby the location of the sets. One could hear Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit song from Hum Aapke Hai Koun playing in the background. As Mohsin Khan waits for the shoot to resume, Shivangi Joshi grooves to the song.

Shivangi Joshi could be seen doing random steps as she dances to the tunes of the song. She looks extremely cute as she looks around for a reaction and Mohsin Khan just smiles away.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Shivangi and Mohsin will be seen grooving to Nachne De Sare from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Videos of the same have been shared on the official Instagram handle of the production team.

Isn’t the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple truly a treat to watch?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates!

Must Read: Radhe: Enjoy Salman Khan’s Upcoming Blockbuster At An Attractive Price On ZEEPlex – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube