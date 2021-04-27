'Seeti Maar' from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai gets phenomenal response from audience, breaks records within 24 hours of launch

Seeti Maar, the dance number from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was launched on April 26 and completely lived up to the massive expectations from the Salman Khan – Disha Patani number. Audience has been waiting for the film for more than a year, the trailer and the song make for the perfect treat for all.

Right from the catchy beats, Salman and Disha’s sensational chemistry and fun dance moves, Seeti Maar offered the perfect respite for the audience. The hook step was also greatly appreciated and had the fans grooving and whistling to the chartbuster.

Apart from the phenomenal audience response, Seeti Maar also smashed many records within 24 hours of its release. The song garnered as many as 30 million views across platforms and globally became the most viewed video within 24 hours. In no time of the release, the song was trending at the #1 spot on Twitter and dominated trends for a substantial part of the day.

Moreover, Seeti Maar became the fastest-ever Bollywood song to hit 200K likes on YouTube. The milestone of reaching 200K likes on YouTube is the fastest time by any track. The dance number is at the top, occupying the numero uno position on YouTube currently.

Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan have voiced the song, and Devi Sri Prasad is the composer. Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as ‘Jani Master’, is the choreographer.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

